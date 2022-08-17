Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 47,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Honda Motor

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.51.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.