HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

HTBI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 32,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

