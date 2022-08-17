Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.73.

Home Depot stock opened at $327.38 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.25. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

