Hoge Finance (HOGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,367.00

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $25.56 million and $78,367.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,810.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00128939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069173 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.