Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 528.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.63. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374. The company has a market cap of $668.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.47. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $270.00 and a 52 week high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

