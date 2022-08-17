Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hill International Trading Up 60.3 %
HIL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,410,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,442. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of -281.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.