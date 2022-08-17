Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hill International Trading Up 60.3 %

HIL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,410,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,442. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of -281.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Hill International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hill International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Stories

