Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after purchasing an additional 701,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

