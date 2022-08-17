Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($76.53) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.34 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €65.12 ($66.45). 661,885 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.