Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,616,000 after purchasing an additional 59,946 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 675,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

