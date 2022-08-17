Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,616,000 after purchasing an additional 59,946 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 675,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

