Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.17 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

