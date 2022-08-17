Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HL opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 28.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 51.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

