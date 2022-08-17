Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) were up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Capital by 1,512.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

