Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Short Interest Update

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIAU remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,032,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,505,000.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

