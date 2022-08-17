Head to Head Contrast: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Riskified alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 3.81 -$178.88 million ($1.32) -4.20 Envestnet $1.19 billion 2.74 $13.30 million ($0.55) -106.96

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riskified, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -73.07% -20.85% -18.00% Envestnet -2.42% 7.52% 3.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Riskified and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.9% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riskified and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Envestnet 0 2 4 1 2.86

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $10.71, suggesting a potential upside of 93.40%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats Riskified on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.