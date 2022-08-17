HC Wainwright Boosts American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.53. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 75.18%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

