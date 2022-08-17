Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Haynes International Price Performance

HAYN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,962. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.