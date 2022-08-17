Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 4.6 %

HVT opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $544.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.