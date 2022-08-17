Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $54.45 or 0.00232486 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.05 million and $7.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,466 coins and its circulating supply is 680,393 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

