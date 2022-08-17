Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,421,238 shares in the company, valued at $188,202,302.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 3,058 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $168,220.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,421,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,202,302.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,754 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,037. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.