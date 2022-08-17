HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 129,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $737.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

