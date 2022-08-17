Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $142,167.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.