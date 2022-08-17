Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $142,167.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
