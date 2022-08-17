Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.0 %

HLNE opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

