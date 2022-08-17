GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises 2.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned about 0.23% of GXO Logistics worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $74,164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,113,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

