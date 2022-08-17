GXChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,199.00 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $51.08 million and approximately $20,199.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000291 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000187 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

