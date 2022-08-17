Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Guardant Health Stock Down 3.6 %

Guardant Health stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,086. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.81. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

