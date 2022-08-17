Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 375.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRIN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. 128,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,478. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $369.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.