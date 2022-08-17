Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 678,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,898. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

