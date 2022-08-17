Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,898,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 59.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 48,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $299.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

