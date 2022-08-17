Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,294,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

