Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $810,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Callon Petroleum

Several analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

