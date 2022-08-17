Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $126,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $551.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $515.39 and its 200-day moving average is $561.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

