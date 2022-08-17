GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $422.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

