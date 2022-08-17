GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at GreenLight Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,998.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,919,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,403,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenLight Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GreenLight Biosciences by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 191,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GreenLight Biosciences by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 105,625 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Down 1.3 %

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GRNA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. 919,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,368. GreenLight Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

