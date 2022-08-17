Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.20 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Greenlane Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

