Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.85

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and traded as high as $51.38. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 2,997 shares.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $449.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $583,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

