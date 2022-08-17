Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 337,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

GPP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. 55,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,436.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

