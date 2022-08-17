Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $206,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.