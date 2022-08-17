Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.
Green Dot Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of GDOT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,328. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.
Insider Transactions at Green Dot
In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $206,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Further Reading
