Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Green Dot Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,328. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $206,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

