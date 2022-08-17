Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $146.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

