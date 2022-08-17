Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 12.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $159.60. 35,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

