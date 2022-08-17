Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $63.47. Golden Sun Education Group shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Up 19.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

See Also

