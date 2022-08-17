Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $192,507.13 and $7,596.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

