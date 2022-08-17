Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. 10,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.08. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Stories

