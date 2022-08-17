GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Shares Down 82%

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Rating) shares fell 82% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. 676,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

