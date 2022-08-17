Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

GL stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock worth $1,411,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Globe Life by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

