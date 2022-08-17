Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 443.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
SIL opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $42.08.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.