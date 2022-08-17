Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 443.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

