Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

Global X Education ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

