Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Global X Education ETF Price Performance
Global X Education ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.24.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Education ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Education ETF (EDUT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.