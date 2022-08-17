Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.
In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.
GWRS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
