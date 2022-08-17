Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 3.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.06. 14,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,143,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $3,775,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 562,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 85,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

