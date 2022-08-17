Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Issues Earnings Results

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Global-e Online updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $861,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

